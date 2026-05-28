Toyota Wants Drivers To Own The $225,000 GR GT, Not Collectors

There are cars, and then, there are enthusiast cars. Worlds apart, you can tell the category they fall in by the types of people who buy them. Toyota wants its ultra-expensive GR GT to be an enthusiast car. That is exactly why it won’t sell it to anyone out there. Buyers will have to meet one condition. Ford once did the same, and then it ended up with a lawsuit against actor and wrestler John Cena, who flipped his Ford GT in just a few months from purchase, ignoring the no-resale policy document that he signed upon purchase. The automaker enforced a no-resale restriction on the Mustang GTD as well.



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