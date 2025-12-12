Toyota Wants GR To Be A Stand Alone Brand

Remember when Dodge launched the third-generation Viper exclusively under the SRT name? At the time, Dodge wanted its Street & Racing Technology performance sub-brand to become something bigger—an entire lineup of SRT-branded performance products that would stand out from Dodge’s ho-hum offerings, like the Caravan and Journey. It was a good idea in theory; people associated the SRT badge with performance, so why wouldn’t it be able to sustain an entire range of go-fast products propped up by the Viper? But after just two years of slow sales amid confusing branding, the Viper was back in the Dodge lineup, and executives quietly tried to sweep the entire marketing mishap under the rug.



