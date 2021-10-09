Toyota Warns Buyers That Their New Land Cruiser They Ordered May Take Them 4 YEARS To Deliver

The new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is proving to be so popular in Japan that a new report claims some buyers may have to wait as much as four years before they take delivery.

Japanese publications report that 21,500 orders were placed for the Land Cruiser 300 in the two weeks after its unveiling. To put that number into perspective, Toyota only planned to sell about 5,000 Land Cruiser 300 models in Japan each year and order numbers can be expected to rise in the coming weeks and months.