Toyota Warns It Is Falling Behind On Multiple Fronts To The Chinese

It’s not just electric vehicles. Toyota is warning, “We don’t have much time left,” with China poised to take the lead in another emerging technology following EVs.

It’s no secret by now that China is, by far, leading the transition to electric. Last year, over 17 million EVs were sold globally. According to Rho Motion, China accounted for 11 million, or over 60%.

Even as new models from leading OEMs like Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia are being introduced, China continues outpacing every other country. Through the first three months of 2025, over 2.4 million electric cars were sold in China, nearly 60% of the 4.1 million sold globally.



And it’s not just electric vehicles. Most batteries that power them also come from China, with companies like CATL and BYD dominating the market.