Toyota Working On A Hot GR Corolla Sedan

After months of incessant teasers, Toyota finally unveiled the 2023 GR Corolla. Fans of the brand were overjoyed when the company confirmed the hot hatch will be traveling stateside - unlike the smaller GR Yaris. Recently, the brand announced the advent of an even more hardcore variation known as the Morizo Edition.

If that's not enough to make performance car lovers salivate, the latest rumor out of Japan may just succeed. As per the Japanese publication goo-net.com, Toyota is reportedly working on a sedan variant of the Corolla GR. While this is yet to be confirmed by the Tokyo-based brand, the possibility of a four-door GR has us overjoyed.