Toyota Working On Off Road GR Version Of Slow Selling bZ4X EV

Toyota has confirmed that it's working on bZ4X derivatives, including a GR-badged model that's more focused on off-road performance than go-fast bits on concrete.
 
The confirmation came from Masaya Uchiyama, chief engineer of the bZ4X, speaking to Australia's carsales. Uchiyama cites three potential bZ4X derivatives: a cheaper variant, a GR hot hatch flagship, and a GR Sport-badged model with improved off-road chops.

Of the three, Uchiyama favors the latter, citing the improvements on the Hilux GR Sport sold in the Land Down Under.


