Toyota Working On Plug In Hybrids With 120+ Mile EV Range

Toyota is kicking its electrification plans into higher gear as the new management policy announced today greatly revolves around EVs. No fewer than 10 models without a combustion engine will be launched until 2026, including a three-row SUV for the United States slated to arrive in 2025. In the meantime, Asia and emerging markets will get an electric pickup truck and a compact model before the end of 2023. What about hybrids, you ask? Executive Vice President Hiroki Nakajima announced the engineers are working on the next generation of plug-in hybrids with a purely electric range of more than 124 miles (200 kilometers). The high-ranked Toyota official didn't mention the test cycle, but regardless of whether it's WLTP or EPA, the company's new PHEVs will receive a major boost in terms of purely electric range.



