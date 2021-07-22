Toyota Working With Google To Reinvent Owners Manual As An App

Most people don’t give much thought to their owner’s manual as the book usually resides in the glovebox and is rarely taken out. However, when you need to look something up, it requires searching through the index and then flipping to a page which (hopefully) contains the information you’re looking for. That’s less than ideal and a number of companies have been trying to improve the owner’s manual by embracing technology. The latest is Toyota, who is adding a Driver’s Companion feature to the Sienna’s Toyota app.







