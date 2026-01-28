Toyota bZ Woodland Vs The Subaru Trailseeker - Is One Worth $5,000 More Than The Other?

Eyeballing the bigger new electric crossovers from Toyota and Subaru and not quite sure why you'd pick one over the other? We've got 5,305 reasons why you might want the Subaru Trailseeker over the Toyota bZ Woodland. That's the difference in starting price between the two nearly-identical models.

Toyota and Subaru now share multiple vehicles. The GR86 and BRZ sports cars were the first, badge-engineered twins, but then came the Toyota bZ (née bZ4X) and the Subaru Solterra. The next pair to hit the market are the Toyota bZ Woodland and the Subaru Trailseeker. They're basically stretched versions of the bZ and Solterra, with more room for space and for stuff.

If you want the Toyota, your starting price is $45,300 plus $1,450 destination. Meanwhile, over at the Subaru dealer, a Trailseeker starts from $39,995 plus $1,450 destination.