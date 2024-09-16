Toyota bZ3C Gets Uncovered In China - Is This The Future You Want?

This is our best look yet at the production version of the Toyota bZ3C, an eye-catching EV developed for the Chinese market in partnership with local brands BYD and FAW. It looks almost identical to the model that was showcased five months ago, and production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2024. Photos and details from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveal the bZ3C is 4,780 mm (188 inches) long, 1,866 mm (73.4 inches) wide, and stands 1,510 mm (59.4 inches) tall with a 2,880 mm (113.3-inch) wheelbase. It tips the scales at a hefty 1,920 kg (4,232 lbs), and while it takes obvious design inspiration from other Toyota models, including the latest Prius, it does have its own unique shape.



Read Article