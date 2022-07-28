Toyota bZ4X vs Volkswagen ID.4 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5 - How Does The Compact EV Market Stack Up?

Toyota has been building cars with electric motors for decades. However, it’s not until now that it has diverted from its hybrid focus to produce a model that completely ditches a combustion engine.

This is the bZ4X: an all-electric Toyota that is a rival for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volkswagen ID.4. The bZ4X is joined by its main opponents in this group test. In these trims, each positioned near the top of their respective ranges, all three cars offer just under 300 miles of range at a list price of around £50,000.



