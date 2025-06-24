Toyota's $15,000 Chinese EV Costs $48,000 When Exported

Affordable electric cars are no longer just a pipe dream or limited to niche startups. Some of the biggest automakers are now stepping into the space, and the results are getting interesting. The Toyota bZ3X is a clear example that the Japanese giant, despite years of skepticism about EVs, can build a budget-friendly electric vehicle. Well, at least, with some help from its Chinese partners and manufacturing infrastructure. One of the first markets outside of China where the bZ3X was launched is Ethiopia. It has been revealed that the electric SUV will be sold through select dealers in Addis Ababa and private importers, with prices starting at 6.3 million birr, or approximately $48,000. Local shoppers have pricey duties to blame for the bZ3X’s massive price hike.



