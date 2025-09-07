Toyota's 450HP 4 Cylinder Could Revolutionize It's Small Car Line Up

It's Toyota's world, and we're just living in it. The Japanese automaker has made all the right moves over the last decade, resulting in a practically unparalleled market dominance. Are some of these designs polarizing? Sure. There are also more practical, fuel-efficient, and powerful options from competitors. However, those vehicles don't have Toyota's famed reputation for reliability. Part of Toyota's recent strategy has been a concerted effort to produce more engaging and exciting vehicles. To do so, it needs the right powertrains, and one of its upcoming engines looks to be an absolute monster. The new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder was modeled after the famed 2JZ, with plans for a conservative output starting at 450 horsepower and the ability to grow to upwards of 600 horsepower. With a unit like this on the shelf, we started thinking of models Toyota should consider dropping the engine into, and they consist of everything from upcoming sports cars to family-friendly crossovers.



