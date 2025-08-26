Toyota's C-HR EV Spotted On Filming Set

Toyota’s compact crossover SUV is returning in all-electric form, and it’s already apparently a movie star. We got our first look at the 2026 C-HR+ in March after Toyota unveiled a trio of new electric SUVs set to launch in Europe.

The US model, revealed a few months later, looks nearly identical to the EU version, but drops the “+” at the end of the name.



You can see right off the bat that it’s an immediate upgrade from the gas-powered C-HR, which was discontinued in 2022 in favor of the more efficient Corolla Cross Hybrid.