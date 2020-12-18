Toyota's CEO Claims Electric Vehicles Are Overhyped - Care To Set Him Straight?

Toyota President Akio Toyoda inadvertently made a case for Tesla Energy while speaking during a conference for the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association on Thursday, December 17.

Toyoda stated that EVs were “overhyped” and suggested that more of them would actually worsen carbon dioxide in Japan, considering the source of the country’s electricity. Companies like Tesla Energy may be part of the solution to the issue Toyoda described.

Toyoda calculated that Japan could spend between ¥14 trillion ($135 billion) to ¥37 trillion ($358 billion) to build the infrastructure for an entire EV fleet, reported The Wall Street Journal. He also suggested that the country would run out of electricity if the roads were dominated by EVs.



