Toyota's Cabin Awareness Concept Will Call First Responders If You Leave A Child Or Pet In The Vehicle

Toyota presented an interesting concept called Cabin Awareness, which makes sure no people or pets are left behind in the vehicle’s cabin by using a millimeter-wave radar to detect movement and smart connectivity tech to notify the owner. The patent-pending technology was exhibited in a Toyota Sienna minivan and could be used in future production models, helping prevent heatstroke deaths. A single millimeter-wave, high-resolution 4D imaging radar sourced from Vayyar Imaging can detect people and certain pets inside the vehicle, even if they are sleeping or hiding under a blanket. The radar, which is mounted above the headliner, can sense micro-movements like the heartbeat and respiration in all three rows, the cargo area, and the footwell. Judging from the size, posture and position of the occupant, the system classifies them as adults, children, or pets.



Read Article