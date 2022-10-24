Toyota's Chinese Designed And Built bZ3 To Undercut Tesla Model 3 By Thousands

Toyota is taking the fight to Tesla with the bZ3, a Chinese-built rival to the Tesla Model 3 tipped to cost just $28,000. But sadly for Toyota fans in the rest of the world it looks like it won’t be leaving China. A low-rise brother to the bZ4X, the bZ3 was co-developed with China’s BYD and will be sold through the FAW Toyota network. The angular styling bears a strong family resemblance to the bZ4X’s, and both cars rely on Toyota’s e-TNGA architecture. But the the sedan is fitted with BYD’s slimline lithium-ion batteries allowing a much lower roofline. Toyota hasn’t revealed the size of the battery pack, whether different-sized batteries will be available, or how much power the bZ3 makes, but it does say the sedan will be capable of over 373 miles (600 km) on a single charge. Theres also no mention of charging speeds, but one interesting piece of information is Toyota’s claim that the battery will still have a 90 percent capacity after 10 years.



