Toyota's December Sales Up 22.9% - 2020 Ends With A 11.9% Decrease - Lexus Falls 8.3%

Agent009 submitted on 1/5/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:59:32 PM

Views : 528 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported December 2020 sales of 249,601 vehicles, an increase of 20.

4 percent on a volume basis and up 7.5 percent on a daily selling rate (DSR) basis compared to December 2019.

For calendar year 2020, TMNA reported sales of 2,112,941 vehicles, a decrease of 11.3 percent on a volume and a decrease of 11.9 percent on a DSR basis.

Toyota division posted December sales of 211,378 vehicles, up 22.9 percent on a volume basis and up 9.7 percent on a DSR basis.  For the year, Toyota reported sales of 1,837,900 vehicles, down 11.9 percent on a volume basis and down 12.4 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted December sales of 38,223 vehicles, up 8.2 percent on a volume basis and down 3.4 percent on a DSR basis.  For the year, Lexus reported sales of 275,041 vehicles, down 7.7 percent on a volume basis and down 8.3 percent on a DSR basis.

December 2020 and Year-End Highlights

TMNA:

  • Number one manufacturer of alternative vehicles sales – hybrids, electrified vehicles, fuel cells – for 21 consecutive years
  • December hybrid sales totaled 50,649 vehicles, an increase of 82.8 percent
  • 2020 hybrid sales totaled 337,036 vehicles, an increase of 22.7 percent
  • Hybrid sales represented nearly 16 percent of TMNA’s 2020 sales volume
  • With the addition of the all-new Sienna, Venza and Mirai, TMNA now offers 14 hybrids, electrified and fuel cell vehicles in its lineup

Toyota Division:

  • Number one retail brand for the 9th consecutive year
  • Division’s hybrid sales doubled in December; up 26.7 percent in 2020
  • Camry best-selling passenger car in the U.S. for 19th consecutive year
  • RAV4 best-selling SUV in the U.S. for 4th consecutive year
  • Tacoma best-selling small pickup for 16th consecutive year; December sales up 39.7 percent
  • Sienna December sales up 45.2 percent
  • Pickup sales up 39.5 percent in December
  • Tundra December sales up 39.1 percent
  • SUV sales up 28.5 percent in December
  • All-time best-ever December: division light vehicle sales, division hybrid sales, division light trucks sales, total Highlander, total Rav4, Highlander hybrid, Corolla hybrid, Tacoma, 4Runner
  • All-time best-ever month: Tacoma, 4Runner, Highlander hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Corolla hybrid, total hybrid sales, total light truck sales

Lexus Division:

  • December sales of 38,223 vehicles represents the best month in 2020
  • Luxury utility vehicles (LUV) best-ever December sales of 29,578 vehicle
  • Passenger cars December sales up 14 percent, represent the best month in 2020
  • December hybrid sales of 5,730 vehicles represents an all-time best-ever month
  • Total Lexus division hybrid sales up nearly 2 percent in 2020
  • UX and UX hybrid sales best-ever sales year
  • December best sales month in 2020: Total RX, total NX, GX, LX, IS, ES, LC, UX



Toyota's December Sales Up 22.9% - 2020 Ends With A 11.9% Decrease - Lexus Falls 8.3%

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)