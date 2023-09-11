Toyota's Electric bZ4X To Serve Graveyard Patrol Duty In London's Parks

It was its green credentials that made it a prime candidate for the job, combined with the relatively small proportions that allow it to cruise the alleys and fit through gateways yet generous interior space for the required equipment, a job previously reserved for a diesel-powered car.



According to Toyota, the bZ4X will patrol more than 28 parks, as well as cemeteries and open spaces. When needed, it will act as a response car for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Moreover, it will also attend events such as the Notting Hill Carnival.



"We are committed to becoming a greener borough and being net zero as a Council by 2030, and the new car for Parks Police is another step in the right direction," commented the Lead Member for Parks and Leisure Councilor, Emma Will. "All our vehicles in our parks are now electric, and we're looking to expand our fleet elsewhere. Toyota has worked closely with our Parks Police team to ensure we got exactly what we needed."





