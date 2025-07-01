Toyota's Futuristic Woven City Readies For First 100 Residents

Toyota is building the futuristic Woven City in Japan, a new sort of world for approximately 2,000 residents who are willingly transferring to the innovative ecosystem together with their families. The first 100 will move in this fall. The auto giant revealed the completion of Phase 1 at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

We are used to hearing about carmakers unveiling cars or in-car technologies. We have even grown accustomed to seeing them develop condominium buildings, such as the towers developed and built by Mercedes-Benz and Porsche in Miami, for instance. But seeing them build an entire city is something new.

Toyota has taken the world by surprise at CES in Las Vegas, announcing that the first phase of production at the Toyota Woven City has already been completed.