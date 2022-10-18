Toyota's GR Perfomance Cars Won't Be Electrified Until After 2030

Toyota's GR range of performance vehicles will still be powered by combustion engines in 2030, according to one of the company's senior Australian executives. As reported by Drive.com.au, the news comes from comments made by Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's head of sales and marketing. Answering media questions at a Corolla Cross Hybrid launch event, Hanley was responding to an audience question about the automaker's position on electric cars. Hanley stated that Toyota was "not opposed" to electric vehicles, but reiterated that the company intended to offer a diverse range of products to meet customer needs, including hybrids and fuel-cell vehicles. “By 2030 every Toyota in our range, apart from GR performance cars, will have some form of electrification," said Hanley.



