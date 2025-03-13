Toyota's GR Performance Models To Be Hybrid Powered

Toyota has long been at the forefront of hybrid technology, starting with the original Prius in 1997. But the company isn’t stopping at mainstream fuel-sipping sedans and crossovers, as it plans to bring electrification to its sports cars as well, with the help of the Toyota Gazoo Racing division.

A new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine currently under development will power future electrified GR models. It’s designed to accommodate both traditional hybrid and plug-in hybrid setups, with a shorter piston stroke and lightweight construction that improve packaging efficiency.