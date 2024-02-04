Toyota's Hybrid Focus Plays Right Into The Customer's Wallet In March: Toyota Up 21.9% - Lexus Up 16.7%

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported March 2024 U.S. sales of 214,894 vehicles, up 21.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the month totaled 78,157, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume. For the first quarter, TMNA reported sales of 565,098 vehicles, up 20.3 percent on a volume basis and up 17.2 percent on a DSR basis versus March 2023. Sales of electrified vehicles for the first quarter totaled 206,850, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume. Toyota division posted March sales of 184,123 vehicles, up 22.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Toyota division reported sales of 486,627 vehicles, up 21.3 percent on a volume basis and up 18.1 percent on a DSR basis. Lexus division posted March sales of 30,771 vehicles, up 16.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the quarter, Lexus division reported sales of 78,471 vehicles, up 15.0 percent on a volume basis and up 12.0 percent on a DSR basis, the division's best-ever first quarter. "Thanks to our diverse portfolio of 27 electrified vehicle options between the Toyota and Lexus brands, customer demand for our products continued to grow in March and in the first quarter," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, sales, TMNA. "Our teams are preparing to launch more than 20 new, refreshed or special edition vehicles later this year including the all-new 2024 Tacoma with available hybrid powertrain, plus the all-new 2024 Land Cruiser and 2025 Camry, both exclusively with hybrid powertrains, offering even more electrified options that fits customers' lifestyles and needs." March and First Quarter 2024 Highlights (volume basis unless otherwise noted) TMNA: March sales of electrified vehicles were 78,157, surging 60.9 percent, representing 36.4 percent of total sales volume First quarter sales of electrified vehicles were 206,850, surging 74.1 percent, representing 36.6 percent of total sales volume Cars up 36.2 percent in March and up 31.2 percent in the first quarter Trucks including SUVs up 16.1 percent in March and up 16.0 percent in the first quarter 27 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships





Toyota Division: March sales were 184,123, up 22.7 percent First quarter sales were 486,627, up 21.3 percent March electrified vehicle sales were 66,492, up 57.0 percent First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 177,778, up 76.4 percent Cars up 40.8 percent in March and up 35.5 percent in the first quarter SUVs up 30.9 percent in March and up 31.9 percent in the first quarter Trucks up 15.3 percent in March and up 15.2 percent in the first quarter Prius, Prius Prime, Camry HEV, Crown and RAV4 HEV all posted strong triple-digit gains in the first quarter All-electric bZ4X sales were up 13.1 percent in March and up 11.7 percent in the first quarter Total RAV4 sales were up 45.1 percent in March and up 47.4 percent in the first quarter 4Runner sales were up 70.4 percent in March and up 60.2 percent in the first quarter Sienna sales were up 53.2 percent in the first quarter Tundra sales were up 41.3 percent in March and up 31.0 percent in the first quarter Best-ever March sales: GR 86 bZ4X GR Corolla Crown RAV4 PRIME All-time best-ever month: Corolla HEV Corolla Cross HEV Crown RAV4 HEV Sequoia Tundra HEV Best-ever first quarter: bZ4X GR Corolla Corolla HEV Corolla Cross Crown RAV4 HEV RAV4 PRIME Sequoia Tundra HEV

Lexus Division: March sales were 30,771, up 16.7 percent Record first quarter sales of 78,471, up 15.0 percent March electrified vehicle sales were 11,665, up 87.5 percent First quarter electrified vehicle sales were 29,072, up 61.1 percent Cars up 4.5 percent in March Trucks up 20.6 percent in March and up 20.0 percent in the first quarter ES HEV, NX HEV, NX PHEV, RX HEV and LS HEV all posted strong double-digit gains in the first quarter All-electric RZ sales were up 363.8 percent in March and up 766.5 percent in the first quarter LS sales were up 5.6 percent in March and up 18.6 percent in the first quarter LC sales were up 21.6 percent in March and up 13.9 percent in the first quarter Total NX sales were up 15.9 percent in March and up 10.0 percent in the first quarter Strong sales of the all-new TX; 9,956 sold in the first quarter Best-ever March sales: Total NX NX HEV NX PHEV RX HEV RZ Best-ever first quarter: Total vehicles Total LUVs Total NX NX HEV NX PHEV RX HEV Note: HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle











