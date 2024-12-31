Toyota's Hydrogen Dream Has Failed - Is It Time To Move On?

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or FCEVs were supposed to be the future, and Toyota was arguably the biggest proponent of this technology. It promised fill-ups as easy as putting gas in a conventional combustion car and zero harmful emissions coming out of the tailpipe.

But as we learned earlier this year, owning a hydrogen-powered car–in the United States, at least–is a major headache. Hydrogen prices have skyrocketed and filling stations have been closed, forcing owners to go out of their way to keep their zero-emissions vehicles running.

As the year comes to an end, sales numbers show that Toyota’s hydrogen car dream is nearly dead. According to the latest sales figures, the Japanese automaker sold just 134 FCEVs worldwide in November. That’s 8.2% less than the same month last year.