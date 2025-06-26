Toyota's Japanese Dealers May Soon Be Selling Ford And GM Vehicles To Avoid Tariffs

It wouldn't be a first, but it would absolutely still be strange. A new report from Japan suggests that Toyota is willing to try some very extreme measures to help its home country deal with US President Donald Trump's tariffs. The automaker has offered to let US automakers like Ford and GM sell their vehicles at Toyota stores in Japan. Offering to bring the F-150 (or more likely the Bronco Sport) to Japan is a move that could potentially help close the trade deficit between the two countries, an issue that has been a main focus for the Trump administration. In a video released earlier this month, Toyota Chair Akio Toyoda told Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba about the offer, Japanese newspaper Mainichi reports. Toyoda said that the automaker founded by his father could use its network of more than 4,000 dealers in the country to at least allow Japanese customers to buy. It would seriously limit financial exposure from US automakers, as they wouldn't need to spin up a network of their own.



