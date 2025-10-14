Toyota's Kentucky Factory Adds 30 Acre Solar Farm To Cut Costs

Toyota is kicking its environmental game into high gear. The Japanese automaker’s largest factory, located in Georgetown, Kentucky, just flicked the “ON” switch to a huge solar plant that will supply the car-making facility with clean energy for the following years.

The nearly 30-acre solar field is expected to generate roughly 15 million kilowatt-hours of energy every year, enough to power 1,400 average U.S. homes for a year. That’s a neat little comparison, and it makes a good point about how much energy is needed to run a car factory.