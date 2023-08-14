Toyota's Land Cruiser's Combined Mileage To Be Far Better Than Expected

Sure, that is just a 2024 model year projected EPA-estimated mpg rating estimate, as determined by the Japanese manufacturer because the official figures are not out yet. However, it's way better than expected.

In reverse chronological order, August has been a tremendous month for the automotive industry, with the ongoing Monterey Car Week (August 11-20), the world premiere of the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe, the first-ever all-electric Cadillac Escalade IQ, and the arrival of the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser across all major regions.

Speaking of the latter, it's not a reworked version of the J300 Land Cruiser that was presented two summers ago and is on sale in places like the Middle East or Japan. Instead, twinned with the all-new 2024 Lexus GX 550, this is the latest version of the 'light duty' series that appeared in 1990 with the J70.