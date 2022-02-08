Toyota's Letter To bZ4X Owners Doesn't Give Faith That Their Recalled EV Will Be Repaired Any Time Soon

As you are aware if you wanted to buy the Toyota bZ4X EV you aren't going to do so. The stop sale that went into place back in June is still in effect and Toyota recently sent out the notice below indicating the fix may not be coming soon. Was this one big public experiment? Is Toyota that far behind they can't keep the wheels on their first EV EVER? Will these cars eventually end up in the crusher?



Read this letter below and tell us if Toyota is doing enough to compensate consumers that took a chance on Toyota's EV experiment.












