Toyota's New Crown Was Designed With German Like Speed

When the Toyota Crown Sport made its debut last month, the design instantly became a hit, almost as if Toyota significantly evolved its design language. But despite the huge jump in styling, the Japanese automaker revealed that the design process only took 21 months, which is faster than the average of around four years.



Speaking with the automaker's in-house Toyota Times magazine, Toyota Crown Sport development lead Yuji Honma said the team intended to create an "exhilarating car that wows customers when they see, drive, or ride in it."





Read Article