Toyota's New EV SUV And Pickup Models To Arrive In 2026

Just like that, Toyota recently pulled its own Kia EV Day in Europe, introducing a barrage of models to its battery-electric SUV lineup in the Old Continent. Three models have been revealed, including the Toyota C-HR+ that was based on the Prologue Concept from 2022, a substantially improved bZ4X, and an all-new Urban Cruiser. But the Japanese marque isn't just done yet, officially revealing a plan to introduce three more by 2026, including a pickup truck.
 
Toyota didn't spill many specifics about its upcoming electric offerings, except claiming that they will feature genuine SUV practicality, distinctive design, energy-efficient performance, and optional all-wheel drive. They will also come with the traditional Toyota naming strategy, which it already confirmed earlier this year, departing from the alphanumeric format of the bZ4X.


