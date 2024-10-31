Toyota's New EV SUV Will Be A Rebadged Suzuki Made In India

Toyota and Suzuki are teaming up to catch up in the global EV race. Next year, Suzuki will supply Toyota with its first electric SUV, which is set to roll out worldwide.

Suzuki will begin producing the new all-electric SUV for Toyota at its Gujarat plant in India starting in the spring of 2025.



The new EV is the first of an expanding partnership as the Japanese automakers look to fend off the wave of new models hitting the market. In a press release on Wednesday, Toyota and Suzuki said the new SUV was designed “exclusively as a BEV,” eliminating gas or hybrid options.