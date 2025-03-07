Toyota's New Electric SUV Gets ICED Because Traditional Gas Model Sales Are Still Strong

As demand patterns shift in the auto industry, the tension between future-focused electric vehicles and proven combustion models continues to shape manufacturing plans. Toyota has always been a strong believer in that a multi-energy approach is best, which is why you’ll find EVs, hydrogen fuel-cell cars and combustion models in its showrooms. But the brand is experiencing such a massive demand for one particular ICE SUV it was forced to press pause on a planned new EV to make room. An electric SUV that was to be built at the automaker’s Princeton, Indiana, plant from 2027 now won’t start rolling off the line until 2028, according to a Bloomberg report. And that line has been switched to Toyota’s Georgetown site, where another EV will start production in the back end of 2026, around six months later than planned.



