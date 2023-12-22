Toyota's New Land Cruiser Sells Out In Germany In Under 30 Minutes

Much has been said about Toyota's all-new hybrid-only Land Cruiser, but if the German sales figures are anything to go by, it will be a smash hit.



The new downsized Land Cruiser - not to be confused with the big boy 300 or the Lexus LX - saw German reservations open at 8 AM on 21 December, and Toyota had to close the system down 30 minutes later. The entire German allocation of 1,000 units had all been spoken for, but Toyota Germany has since opened a new portal where you can get on a waiting list if one of the reservation spots opens up.



That's the most impressive sales record we've seen since the limited-edition Chrysler 300C sold out in less than a day.





