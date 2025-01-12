Toyota's New Supercar Reveal Is Just Days Away - Will It Be A Toyota Or A Lexus And How Much Will It Be?

t has already been almost four years since we first saw the GR GT3 concept car, which Toyota unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Show. It's been four years of waiting for the Japanese marque to turn that car into production. Now, it is finally happening. Brace yourself for a December 5 reveal. The final countdown has begun. We are left with only six days of waiting until Toyota unveils its brand-new supercar, the first of the modern era and second ever after the original 2000GT from the 1960s. A new video teaser offers the clearest look yet at what will be Toyota's GR GT.



Read Article