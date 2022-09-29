Toyota's New bZ3 Electric Sedan To Debut In China This Year For $28,000

After launching the bZ4X SUV, Toyota is now preparing to release the second dedicated EV in its "Beyond Zero" (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles.

Fresh details have emerged about the electric sedan, which will be named Toyota bZ3. Reuters reports that Toyota plans to start production and sales of the compact electric sedan by the end of this year in China. For starters, the bZ3 will be available exclusively in the world's largest car (and EV) market.

The electric vehicle will be powered by Blade batteries supplied by BYD as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, according to three people close to the Japanese carmaker. The same sources said Toyota had planned to unveil the bZ3 at the Beijing Auto Show in April, but it postponed the debut after the event got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.