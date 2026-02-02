Toyota's Newest Model Will Be A Three Row SUV

When Toyota teased “something new” last week, some assumed it was a pickup truck. However, the latest official preview confirms it’s a large SUV with three-row seating and a massive glass roof. The boxy family hauler features captain’s chairs in the second row, where passengers benefit from their own climate controls.
 
We adjusted the teaser image’s brightness to reveal more details, as the third row wasn’t immediately noticeable in the untouched photo. Toyota appears to be showcasing a six-seat interior with decent legroom for rearmost occupants, who can also charge their devices via USB ports mounted at the base of the C-pillars.


