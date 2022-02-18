Toyota's Patented Inflatable Steering Wheel Is An Interesting Safety Feature

Toyota has always been keen to innovate with safety technology and has proven its proficiency in this field with numerous accolades over the years. While it has been addressing its formerly dull image with exciting new cars like the GR Yaris and GR Supra, not to mention the upcoming GR Corolla, it still has a strong focus on making cars safer to drive. Its most recent innovation concerns the technology behind lane keep assist systems which, according to a new patent discovered by CarBuzz, are not good enough. In the documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the Japanese giant explains the problems it sees with existing systems.



Read Article