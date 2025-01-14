Toyota's Potent New 4 Cylinder Packs AMG Like Power

According to Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima, its new four-cylinder engine lineup is a "game changer." The upcoming powertrains have 1.5- and 2.0-liter displacements, and while they're being optimized primarily for electrification, the fun element isn't being ignored. At least, that's the case for the 2.0-liter turbo engine the engineers mounted last year in a stripped-out Lexus IS for testing purposes. For the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, the four-pot was installed in a mid-engine test mule based on a GR Yaris. In the press release, Toyota didn't disclose the 2.0-liter turbo engine's output but hinted in an interview with Japanese journalists during TAS that it could make over 400 horsepower. During the Multipathway Workshop held last May, Car Watch learned from Nakajima that the target is 400 PS, which technically works out to 394 hp. However, there seems to be room for more.



