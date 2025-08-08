Toyota's RAV4 Surfaces In China As The GAC Wildlander

In one of the world’s largest automotive markets, Toyota offers not one but two versions of its global bestseller, the RAV4. There’s the Wildlander, built through a joint venture with China’s GAC, and the more familiar RAV4, produced with partner FAW. Now, as the sixth-generation RAV4 makes its way into western markets, Toyota’s Chinese operations are preparing their own updated take on the compact SUV. The first images of the upcoming GAC-Toyota Wildlander have appeared online, courtesy of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Unlike the outgoing model, which featured distinct front and rear styling, the new Wildlander adopts the same overall design as the latest RAV 4but with some notable mechanical distinctions.



Read Article