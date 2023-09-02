Toyota's Range Topping Century SUV Looks Like It Belongs In A Lincoln Showroom

The Century is Toyota’s flagship sedan and it starts at an eye-watering ¥20,080,000 ($151,412) in Japan. While the limo is undeniably cool, many consumers want crossovers instead of sedans. Toyota has reportedly heard that message loud and clear as a Century SUV is reportedly in the works.



This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the rumor, but it’s becoming more believable as Nikkei is reporting the model could be unveiled as early as this August. It goes on to say that the Century SUV could be based on the Highlander that’s sold in North America and feature a hybrid powertrain. This suggests it could get Toyota’s new Hybrid Max Powertrain that’s also found in the Crown pairing front and rear electric motors with a four-cylinder 2.5-liter engine producing at least 340 horses.



