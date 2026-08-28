Toyota's Reborn Celica To Be An All Wheel Drive Hybrid

Toyota is poised to bring back the Celica for an eighth generation, more than two decades after the last version went off sale, as an entry model for its new GR performance brand.

The sports coupé is set to return as part of chairman Akio Toyoda's ambition to resurrect the "three brothers" - his affectionate nickname for the Supra, MR2 and Celica. With the Supra revived through a partnership with BMW several years ago, and plans taking shape for an imminent resurrection of the mid-engined MR2, the Celica is tipped to be next down the line.