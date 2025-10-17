Toyota's Reborn FJ Cruiser Debut Is Just Days Away

All signs indicate Toyota is about to introduce a new, smaller off-road SUV. The company hasn’t said much about the model since briefly teasing it two years ago, and speculation continues to run rampant. But we might not have to wait much longer. An initial report from Japanese outlet Creative 331 said that Toyota planned to launch the Land Cruiser FJ (what we believe it will be named) in Japan during the second quarter of 2026. Now, though, a new report from Mag-X suggests that we could see the new Cruiser as early as October 20, with an official debut scheduled for 5:00 AM in Japan on October 21 (3:00 PM ET October 20).



Read Article