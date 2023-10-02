Toyota's Sato Picks A New Management Team To Move Into The Electric Era

Just as a World Cup soccer team adjusts its player formation for a new opponent, Toyota’s recently appointed CEO Koji Sato is reordering his lineup for a challenging new era.



That is the scene unfolding today at the world’s largest automaker as Sato picks a new management team before he takes the helm from current boss Akio Toyoda on April 1.



“Compare it to soccer,” Toyota’s Chief Communication Officer Jun Nagata said on Thursday, while announcing quarterly financial results for Toyota Motor Corp.



“The Japanese soccer team for the World Cup took different formations depending on their opponent teams, Germany or Spain,” Nagata said. “Likewise, our new management team will adopt various formations in managing the company. President Toyoda thinks the company has reached a stage where a younger team can run it in a different management style.”



