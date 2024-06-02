Toyota's Supra May Soon Be Able To Run On Synthetic Fuels

While the majority of the automotive industry is fully committed to transitioning to battery-electric vehicles despite sales slowing down, Toyota has chosen a multi-pathway approach for the near future, and the upcoming next-generation Supra could serve as a prime example of this strategy.



Despite the current Supra not showing its age, Toyota is reportedly in the works for its successor, which might make its first appearance within the next couple of years. Most signs point towards this new model being made available with battery-electric and good old-fashioned ICE powertrain options. And a new report out of Japan claims to have more info on the next-gen Supra’s combustion engine.





