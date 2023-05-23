Toyota’s Top Scientist Challenges The EV Narrative At G7 Summit

Toyota may have been making some positive noises about its EV program recently, but its overall resistance towards embracing an all-electric future is well-documented. Toyota has long argued that an accelerated shift towards EV-only sales, with hard deadlines like those seen in Europe and other territories, is more detrimental to the environment than a more gradual transition involving hybrids.

Those claims were hammered home when Toyota Motor Corp.’s chief scientist and chief executive officer of the Toyota Research Institute, Gill Pratt, spoke to reporters ahead of the G7 leaders summit in Japan.