Toyota's Upcoming FJ Cruiser To Have ICE And Hybrid Power

At the very end of the 2024 Land Cruiser presentation held in early August, Toyota showed two shadowy silhouettes of unknown SUVs. One of them was a small boxy vehicle that looked an awful lot like how we’d imagine an FJ Cruiser revival. A couple of weeks later, a trademark was filed in Japan for the “Land Hopper” moniker, suggesting a name has been chosen for the compact off-roader. A new report suggests the box on wheels is coming soon. Japan’s Best Car magazine claims a decision has been made to launch a smaller Land Cruiser positioned below the 250 and 300 models. It’s said to take after the former in terms of styling and have roughly the same size as a Corolla Cross. For reference, the compact crossover is 176.1 inches long, 71.9 inches wide, and 64.9 inches tall. While the Corolla Cross has a unibody construction, the Land Hopper is said to be more rugged by riding on a body-on-frame platform by using a shortened GA-F architecture borrowed from the 250 and 300.



Read Article