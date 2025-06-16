Toyota's Venza SUV May Become A Coupe

Toyota’s compact SUV lineup is getting a fresh shake-up, with the new RAV4 taking center stage since its debut earlier this month. But the Japanese automaker isn’t about to let the RAV4 have all the glory in this fiercely competitive segment. Word on the street is that a new generation of the Venza is gearing up for a 2027 release, aiming to position itself as a sleeker, coupe-SUV alternative to Toyota’s best-selling, more mainstream RAV4. The second generation of the Venza debuted in 2020, making its return to Toyota’s North American lineup after a brief hiatus. This SUV is essentially a rebadged version of Japan’s fourth-gen Harrier, with styling that’s more in line with a Lexus than a Toyota. While based on the RAV4 Hybrid, the Venza straddled the line between the compact and midsize SUV classes.



