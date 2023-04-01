Toyota's Yaris Sized SU EV Crossover Caught Testing As A Production Ready Prototype

Toyota will launch a production version of the Small SU EV concept unveiled in December 2021, and the first real-life picture shows its place in the carmaker’s lineup. Although it was originally thought to be the C-HR successor, it looks more like a Yaris Cross-sized crossover.



Toyota wowed everybody in December 2021 when it announced its EV plans. Out of the blue, the Japanese carmaker announced dozens of electric vehicles and had many of them in concept form on the stage. Many of the concepts presented back then looked like mature designs, almost ready to enter production. This shows that Toyota must’ve thoroughly prepared for the moment, despite publicly dismissing electric vehicles as something their customers don’t want to buy.



