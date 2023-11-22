Toyota vs Hyundai - Who Makes The Better Fake EV Transmission?

My life changed a little bit when I first eased off the clutch and got Toyota's prototype, manual-equipped Lexus UX300e into motion. It changed even more when I intentionally "stalled" it a moment later, and further still when I learned I could rev-match and toe-heel the thing just like my MR2 at home.



It changed because I had so expected to hate this pantomime manual transmission, little more than a shifter attached to a joystick and a clutch pedal bolted to a potentiometer. When I found myself genuinely enjoying it, I had to re-think a few things about myself and what exactly I was looking to get out of the driving experience. (You can read my impressions about that here.)





