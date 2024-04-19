Track Focused 2025 Ford Mustang GTD To Start At Only $325,000

Ford has started accepting applications for the track-focused 2025 Mustang GTD but those contemplating placing an order could be in for some serious sticker shock.
 
When Ford unveiled the Mustang GTD in August last year, it said prices would start at approximately $300,000, a figure unheard of for a Mustang. Fast forward eight months and the website launched for applications reveals that in the U.S., “pricing is expected to begin at approximately $325,000.” Those in Canada will have to pay approximately CAD$440,000 to buy the limited-run model.


